ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Cody Moon has decided to enter the transfer portal. The Lobos linebacker and leading tackler this season posted his intentions on his Twitter page Tuesday.

Moon thanked coaches and teammates. He said entering the transfer portal was a tough decision made after a lot of prayers. Moon had 105 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and over nine tackles for loss this past season.

He has two years of eligibility remaining. The former Volcano Vista standout walked on with the New Mexico program and played well enough to earn a scholarship.