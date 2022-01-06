Lobos leading rusher hits the transfer portal

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Aaron Dumas went on his Twitter page Thursday and announced that he was entering the transfer portal. Dumas finished his true freshman season at New Mexico with 658 yards to lead the team in rushing.

He also had a pair of touchdowns. Dumas came to New Mexico from America’s High School in El Paso, Texas. He has the record for rushing touchdowns in a season in El Paso with 36. Dumas also had 3,200 yards in a single season. When announcing his decision to move on Dumas said he was exploring all of his options.

