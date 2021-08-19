Lobos kicking job is a three way race

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The competition to kick field goals for the Lobos is like it was last season, tight. It’s a three-way race with freshman Cameron Newell entering the fray with seniors George Steinkamp and Andrew Shelley.

Steinkamp was the starter for the first four games of the season and led the Lobos in field goals made, scoring 26 points. Steinkamp appeared to have a solid grip on the job until going 0-3 at Air Force. Shelley was called into action that game, missing his only field goal attempt.

Both seniors hope to be more consistent when given the opportunity, this season. “I think we did let the situation get the best of us,” said Shelley. “I think coming into this season we’re both working on consistency because we both want to be able to help the team.”

Steinkamp has worked on the mental side of the game to get better. “I really just learned how to value the mental and physical health of being a kicker. I think that’s something that you can only learn through experience.”

Steinkamp and Shelley have been helpful to the freshman Newell as he tries to also land the starting job. “They’ve brought me under their wings. They’re two great guys,” said Newell. “The whole special team’s group are great guys. I’ve learned a lot from them.”

Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales is taking his time on naming a starter. “It’s more of a mental battle right now than a physical battle, but we’re not ready to name a starter,” said Gonzales. “It might come down to the last week before we play.”