Lobos’ Justin Armbruester named MW Pitcher of the Year; All-Conference with Kyler Castillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department is asking for help tracking down a woman, they say may be a risk to herself or others. Nanette Romero was last seen on May 17 at the UNM Cancer Center, after traveling from her home in Espanola to Albuquerque to visit a friend.

APD says Romero has mental health issues and is not capable of caring for herself. APD says she was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and blue jeans and also has an unknown tattoo on her left hand. APD says Romero is 4'11" tall, weighing 94 pounds with brown hair and eyes.