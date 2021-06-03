Lobos’ Justin Armbruester named MW Pitcher of the Year; All-Conference with Kyler Castillo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)-Lobos pitching ace Justin Armbruester has been named Mountain West Pitcher of the Year. Armbruester was also named All Mountain West first team along with Lobos outfielder Kyler Castillo. Armbruester finished his season as the league ERA leader at 3.58. The six foot four 235 pound right handed pitcher had 101 strikeouts in 78 innings pitched. His best performance of the season came in a 1-0 Lobos victory in ten innings where Armbruester struck out 17 batters. Castillo, his Lobo teammate, led the charge at the plate this season. His .439 batting average was the best on the team. Castillo had seven home runs and 40 rbi. His batting percentage was even better during league play where he led the Mountain West with a .462 batting average over 25 games. Out of the 38 games played in the season, Castillo had 25 multi-hit games.
