Lobos’ Jordan Kress has the goods on the football field

Since Bob Davie arrived on the scene at New Mexico, the team has been known as one that likes to run the football. The Lobos tried to mix in more passes last season and are expected to do the same in 2019.

Look for Jordan Kress to be a big part of anything the Lobos do through the air. The junior college transfer receiver has shown a lot of ability on the field.

Davie described the talented receiver this way. “A very explosive, kind of if you remember back to Emmanuel Harris, that kind of body type, you know, thicker than the average receiver, kind of a running back body, but very explosive. Really finished the spring strong.” In hopes of adding to what he created during the spring, Kress stayed in New Mexico for the summer to work with quarterbacks on timing. He also spent time in the weight room to add size and get stronger.

“Growing wise, I got a lot bigger too,” said Kress. “You know I came in at 195. I jumped up to 200. I’m happy about that. It’s going real good. I’m just hoping I can keep healthy.”

There is one quarterback Kress is very familiar with. He played with Brandt Hughes at Butte Junior College. Kress led the team in receptions his final season with 44. He also had 863 yards and five touchdowns.

The Lobos start the regular season August 31 when they host Sam Houston State.