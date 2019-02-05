Lobos hope to get a series split on the court with San Diego State Video

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) - They are two teams headed in opposite directions. The UNM Lobos have lost three straight games. San Diego State has won three straight games. In fact, the Aztecs have gone 3-1 since beating the Lobos in San Diego in January. The Lobos have dropped to 3-6 in Mountain West play and are third from the bottom in league standings.

The Lobos are 9-12 overall and still hopeful they will get a complete game out of their squad. Two Lobo teams seem to show up each week — the one that beat Nevada, and the one that can't seem to close out games.

"I leave the shoot around and I leave the practice the night before," said Weir. "I leave a practice from this afternoon and say, man, we are doing a lot of good things. We are still progressing, we have good energy, we compete. We do a lot of things and unfortunately, we get in the games and we are just not able to duplicate that."

Despite their woes in the won-loss column, the Lobos continue to enjoy good fan support.

"It's been amazing," said Weir. "I can't even begin to tell you. When you go around our league or you go to other games on the road, you look at their crowds, teams having great years or teams historically maybe have been like us. Maybe they're not getting the same crowds. We come home and we are still getting the same crowds."

The Aztecs ended the Lobos season last year at the Mountain West Tournament. The Lobos and Aztecs have a 9 p.m. start time Tuesday.