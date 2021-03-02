Lobos guard LaTascya Duff is the MW Women’s Basketball Player of the Week

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – La Tascya Duff is the Mountain West Women’s Basketball Player of the Week. The talented University of New Mexico Lobos guard averaged 26 points, 4.0 rebounds and 3.0 assists per game for a 3-1 Lobo week.
Duff also had 6 three-point buckets in 3 of the 4 games the Lobos played. She helped the Lobos to stay in contention for the Mountain West regular-season championship. The preseason Mountain West Newcomer of the Year also had a season-high 31 points in a game against Air Force.