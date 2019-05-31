Lobos guard Jaquan Lyle gets a spark in his game from a chair

Lobos guard Jaquan Lyle said every night he dreams about November. One can hardly blame him after his Lobo debut was put on hold for two seasons. The Ohio State transfer sat out one year because of the transfer rule. He was all ready to go last year, but an Achilles injury put him back on the shelf again, forcing him to sit for a second consecutive season.

During the first three months of his rehab, Lyle took shots while sitting in a chair. It was a slight inconvenience that has paid off.

“It helped me because when I shoot sometimes I don’t extend my elbow all the way,” said Lyle. “That’s what we were really focusing on. Right now I’ve been making a lot of shots, and my shot looks good and I’m very impressed with it because I could not shoot this good before.”

Lobos head coach Paul Weir said Lyle is even better than before.

“I think he looks in better shape right now than he ever looked even prior to the injury,” said Weir. I’ll watch him work out and I will tell him the same thing. He looks really good.” Lyle, who wants to provide leadership on the court, said he sees himself as a combo guard.

During his time of healing, he worked on all aspects of his game with the help of videotape.

“I would just say I’m more efficient with my movements,” said Lyle. There’s no more wasted movements. There’s no more over-dribbling, stuff like that. When I was out for three months the only thing I could do was watch a game, watch tape. That’s the only way I could get better at the time. I just watched a lot of stuff of myself, players I look up too.”

It sounds like the Mountain West and beyond will have to deal with a new and improved version of Lyle.