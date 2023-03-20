ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Emmanuel Kuac has entered the transfer portal. The University of New Mexico Lobos guard goes in as a graduate transfer. Kuac had an injury-riddled career with the Lobos.

Kuac’s best season was the 2020-2021 season where he played in six games, starting in one. He averaged nearly five points and over four rebounds that season. Kuac suffered a leg fracture in 2022. He tried to return this past season before another injury put him back on the shelf. Kuac, known for his impressive leaping ability, played in one game this season logging only one minute and 49 seconds of game time.