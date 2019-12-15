Lobos get a double-double from Carlton Bragg to sweep NMSU on his birthday

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)- Carlton Bragg celebrated his 24th birthday with a double-double of 17 points and 17 rebounds to help his Lobo teammates defeat rival New Mexico State 69-62 on Saturday night. With the win, the Lobos swept the season series with the Aggies.

It was the Aggies who swept the series last season. Lobos star guard JaQuan Lyle scored 16 points and dished out 5 assists in the win. Lyle and Bragg were the only Lobos to finish in double figures.

The Aggies had three players in double figures with Trevelin Queen leading the way with 19 points. Ivan Aurrecoechea scored a dozen for the Aggies while Johnny McCants scored 10 points with 9 rebounds.

The game, played in front of a packed house, had 8 lead changes and three ties. Both teams tried to pull away in the game, but could not.

The Aggies’ biggest lead was 7 points while the Lobos got up to a 9 point advantage. Both teams had trouble protecting the ball, committing 18 turnovers each.

The Lobos had 14 steals in the game while the Aggies had 10. With the game finally over Bragg can go and enjoy his birthday with his roommate Lyle.

Lyle jokingly said something about making Rice Krispie treats and dinner for Bragg during the post-game press conference. It’s the end of a big week for Bragg who also walked and picked up his undergraduate degree this week.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 10-2 and the Aggies dropped to 6-6. The Lobos will host Grand Canyon on Tuesday while the Aggies will host Arkansas Pine Bluff on Wednesday.

Final box score pic.twitter.com/dRXh0wqKjq — Van Tate (@krqesports) December 15, 2019