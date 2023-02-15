ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – When you think about the New Mexico Lobos football team and offense there is only one way to go and that is up. The Lobos have finished the last two seasons last in total offense. Tuesday the journey to change started with the first practice of spring football. The Lobos have a new offensive coordinator in Bryant Vincent. Vincent came from UAB and his quarterback with the blazers followed him to New Mexico to be a Lobo. Dylan Hopkins is the most experienced in the Lobos new offense.

Four new players at the quarterback position join the two returners from last season. All of them have been working on their craft before spring practice started. “I mean they’ve been here every weekend,” said UNM head coach Danny Gonzales. “They’ve been dedicated to the offense, learn what they’re supposed to do. And, I think there’s talent in that room, that’s the biggest thing. It’s the most talented quarterback room we’ve had significantly since I’ve been here. So, it drives competition. The best one is going to play, so they’re all going to get opportunities to make those things happen.”

Since he has the most experience, Hopkins has been using his knowledge to help his teammates. Hopkins said teaching the game helps him to understand the game more. “Especially just watching film in practice, just talking to guys after. It’s ‘hey, it’s supposed to look like’ this or ‘hey this is what it could be’ or whatnot. So, I think that part just helps me, just knowing how exactly everything is supposed to look, and I think now it’s just executing.”

Spring practice is open to the public and has a 9:30 am start time. Spring practice will wrap up on March 8.