ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobos football has something that they didn’t have much of last season at the receiver position. They have size and speed.

Lobos Head Coach Danny Gonzales upgraded the receivers’ room by bringing in talent like Alabama State transfer Jeremiah Hixon and 6’5″ D.J. Washington out of Iowa Central.

“We got everything,” said Hixon. “We got player speed. We got some nice size kids on the edges that can block, get the big ball. Like, we got everything. We’re all around. I think the receiving core from New Mexico is going to be really great.”

The Lobos have a proven quarterback who can get receivers in the football. UAB senior transfer Dylan Hopkins is establishing good chemistry with the group. They believe in him.

“I feel like Dylan is a great leader,” said D.J. Washington. “When stuff ain’t going right, he’s like, ‘Let’s go, guys. We got to tighten up the offense.’ He makes sure he points out everything. If we did something wrong, he get on us about it. That’s what I like about him. Like, he’s really another coach, to be honest.”

The Lobos only averaged a little over 104 receiving yards per game in 2022 and finished 128 out of 131 schools. The Mountain West preseason poll predicts they will finish last in 2023. The Lobos hope to make that prediction invalid.

“I think the most exciting part is being counted out,” said Hixon. “We got a lot of hungry new players here. So, we’re trying to change the image of New Mexico football. I think that’s the best part to just coming together as one. We’re buying in as one. Like, whole bunch of new people coming together for one goal, one reason.”

The Lobos will start the season on the road at Texas A&M on September 2.