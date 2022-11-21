NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – On a cold night in Albuquerque the UNM Lobos football program sent it’s senior class out with a 34-10 loss at the hands of the San Diego State Aztecs. The loss extended the Lobos losing streak to eight games and prevented them from winning a Mountain West Conference game. The Lobos will get one more shot to do so on the road at Colorado State next week. Aztecs quarterback Jalen Mayden threw for 280 yards and 2 touchdowns in the win over the Lobos. Both touchdown passes went to Mekhi Shaw, who had 120 yards receiving on 6 catches.

The Lobos made the first quarter competitive after Shaw’s first touchdown. Running back Nathaniel Jones found a hole in the line and rambled 51 yards to set up the Lobos first score. Jones had 68 yards on 8 carries. Lobos quarterback CJ Montes turned the long run by Jones into points when he ran into the end zone from six yards to tie the game at 7. That was the closest the Lobos were to the Aztecs for the rest of the night as they were only able to add 3 more points to their total while the Aztecs scored another 27 points. With the victory, the Aztecs improved to 7-4 while the Lobos dropped to 2-9.