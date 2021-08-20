Lobos football coach Gonzales likes the progression of his team in fall camp

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They scrimmaged for what is probably the last time at fall camp. The UNM Lobos football team defense appeared ahead of the offense at the start. The offense, however, would catch up and make plays to even out the scrimmage. Lobos quarterback Terry Wilson was solid under center and took all of the first-team reps.

The University of Kentucky graduate transfer was officially named the starter Tuesday. “Terry had a couple of nice passes, which means we didn’t make plays in the secondary and then he threw a pick that Langston Murray returned for a touchdown,” said Lobos head coach Danny Gonzales. “So, good for the defense, bad for the offense and good for the offense bad for the defense. I thought there was a vast improvement from scrimmage one and two and I thought the energy was good, I thought the physicality was good on both sides of the ball. I mean, now it’s starting to get ready to play a game.”

The Lobos will open the season by hosting Houston Baptist Sep. 2.