ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM football program announced more players have transferred to UNM. There are 18 additions to the cherry and silver, consisting of ten offensive and eight defensive players.

A total of 11 of the new signees come to UNM with prior DI experience. All transfers are currently enrolled at UNM, and 23 of this year’s signing class will participate in spring team activities.

While new recruits come in every year, the transfer portal has changed recruiting in college athletics. UNM has taken advantage of the portal and added multiple power-five players that were coming out of high school.

“It will be the highest-rated class in the history of New Mexico football,” said coach Gonzales. “We have two 4-star kids in this class, Bryson Washington, a safety from Oklahoma and D’arco Perkins-McAllister, a safety from TCU. Those two are the highest two kids that have ever been recruited in the history of this school. We have adjusted our model to have more kids that can compete right now, instead of developing them over a 4-year period.”

Wednesday’s additions bring the signing total for the year to 29 for UNM. Head Coach Danny Gonzales wanted to revamp the offense, and he was able to do so with 18 new pieces — eight receivers, four quarterbacks, two offensive linemen, two tight ends, and one running back. The 11 new players on defense consist of six safeties, three linebackers, and two defensive linemen.