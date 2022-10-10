ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Coming off of a 27-14 loss on Saturday night, UNM Football announced on Saturday they have fired Offensive coordinator Derek Warehime.

“Obviously, frustrating you get out early again, get up on them by 14 points, have two very successful drives, running the ball really well in the first half, and then don’t have answers to make it happen in the 2nd half”, said UNM Head Football Coach Danny Gonzales. Coach Gonzales said this after that loss to Wyoming on Saturday, as UNM is now on a 3-game losing skid.

On Sunday, Danny Gonzales announced changes to his offensive staff, effective immediately, including the firing of Derek Warehime. Warehime served as UNM’s offensive coordinator and tight ends coach since 2020. In a statement released today, Danny Gonzales said this:

“I appreciate what Derek has done for our program over the last three years and all the hard work that he put into it,” said Gonzales. “I have made the decision for the direction of our program moving forward, that this is the right time to make a change.”

Heath Ridenour, UNM’s current quarterbacks coach, will now serve as the interim offensive coordinator for the remainder of the season. Ridenour is in his first season with UNM after a successful high school career in coaching. Graduate assistant Matt Clark, who assisted with the tight ends, will now serve as the interim tight ends coach.