Lobos fight hard, but fall at Hawaii

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico first year football coach Danny Gonzales isn’t into moral victories. He likes a solid start and favorable finish.

The Lobos got half of that equation correct in Hawaii Saturday night in a 39-33 loss to the Rainbow Warriors. The Lobos had a fast start after quarterback Tevaka Tuioti connected with Jordan Kress for a pair of touchdown passes in the first quarter. One of the plays went for 52 yards, the other for 29.

The Lobos got a pair of field goals from George Steinkamp to lead 20-7 at one point. The Rainbow Warriors scored before the half to make it a 20-14 game at the break. The Lobos were not able to sustain their advantage as the defense could not slow the hot hand of Chevan Codero once he got rolling. Codero passed for 410 yards and 4 touchdowns. His night did have a couple of blemishes.

Lobos safety Jerrick Reed II intercepted two of Codero’s passes to become the first Lobo since Marcus Hayes back in 2018 to pick off two in a game. The Lobos remain winless at 0-2. Hawaii improved to 2-1. The Lobos will practice in Las Vegas, once again, this week due to the state health order for COVID-19 in New Mexico. Nevada is the next opponent for the Lobos. The Nov. 14 game was scheduled for home. New Mexico will host on the road at Sam Boyd Stadium.

