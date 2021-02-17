Lobos fall short in overtime to Wyoming

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s happened more than once this season. Paul Weir has watched his Lobo men’s basketball team lead a game with three minutes or less to play only to lose. Wyoming beat New Mexico 84-73 in overtime Wednesday night in a hard-fought game between two struggling basketball teams.

With under three minutes left in the game Lobos freshman, Isaiah Marin hit a three-point shot in the corner to put the Lobos up 68 to 66. They eventually lost that lead as the Cowboys fought back to take the lead only to watch the Lobos tie the game at 71 to force overtime. In the extra period, the Cowboys put the Lobos away as the Lobos only scored one field goal. Hunter Thompson hit a three-point shot as time expired on the shot clock to help Wyoming take a 76-71 lead with 3:02 left in the extra period.

Unlike the Lobos, the Cowboys held on and expanded their lead for the win. Once again, the Lobos struggled from the free-throw line, only shooting 46% while the Cowboys were 64% from the line. The Cowboys had balanced scoring with six players scoring in double figures, led by 17 points from Marcus Williams. Makuach Maluach led the Lobos attack with a double-double of 17 points and 12 rebounds. Saquan Singleton and Isaiah Marin scored 13 points each in the loss. The Lobos dropped to 5-12 overall with the setback, 1-12 in league play. Wyoming is 11-9 overall and 5-8 in the Mountain West. The two teams will play the finale of their series Friday at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on CBS Sports Network.