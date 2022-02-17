ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men’s basketball had their three-game win streak snapped Thursday night in an 83-68 defeat to the Colorado State Rams. “I was worried about their energy coming into this game,” said UNM head coach Richard Pitino. “It was really good at the beginning and you could tell we got fatigued as the game went on.” For one-half of basketball, Richard Pitino’s Lobos appeared to be in the driver’s seat.

After clawing their way back from a 12-2 hole, the Lobos actually led at halftime 42-40. The second half was a completely different story as the Lobos would go cold from the floor, going up to seven minutes without a field goal. The Rams continue to build a lead with big David Roddy having his way in the paint. It was not long before the Rams found themselves up 11 points.

That lead would eventually swell to 15 points. Roddy scored a game-high 31 points and pulled down 9 rebounds for the Rams. “I didn’t like our huddles,” said Lobos’ guard KJ Jenkins. “Coming into it, kind of felt like we were already beat after they were getting make after make and we weren’t getting stops.” The Lobos had three players in double figures led by Jay Allen-Tovar and Jamal Mashburn Jr., who had 17 points each. Jaelen House finished with 13 points. House went into the game with the hot hand from the prior to Lobo victories where he scored a combined 76 points.

With the loss the Lobos dropped to 3-9 in the Mountain West and 11-15 overall. The Rams improved to 21-3 overall and 11-3 in league play. The Lobos are at San Jose State Sunday while the Rams are at UNLV Saturday.