ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – They broke home win streaks at St. Mary’s and San Diego State this season, but fell short trying to do the same against the Boise State Broncos.

The UNM Lobos started well but did not finish in an 82-77 defeat in Boise, Idaho Wednesday night. The two teams split the season series with the Lobos winning the first game in January. With the win, Boise State improved its home winning streak to 13 games.

Morris Udeze led the Lobos in the loss with 18 points and 14 rebounds. Javonte Johnson finished with 11 points. Jaelen House had 14 while KJ Jenkins finished with 12 points. Jamal Mashburn Jr. had 7 points, breaking his streak of consecutive games in double digits at 48. Max Rice led Boise State with 30 points. After shooting 42 percent in the first half and building a double-digit lead with the help of 13 first-half points, the Lobos went into the break leading 37-31.

Boise State tightened up its defense in the second half. That combined with missed shots by the Lobos helped the Broncos outscore the Lobos 51 to 40 in the second half. The difference in a game saw 16 lead changes and 5 ties. With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 7-8 in the Mountain West and 20-8 overall. Boise State is 12-3 in league play and 22-6 overall. The Lobos will host league-leading San Diego State Saturday.