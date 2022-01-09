Lobos fall in overtime to Utah State, 90-87

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The first Mountain West game to be played at the Pit in two years was an overtime thriller. It was filled with a coaching change for the Lobos, record-setting shooting performances, and a controversial call-to-end regulation.

Just hours before tipoff, it was announced that head coach Rich Pitino would miss Saturday night’s game against Utah State due to COVID-19 health and safety protocols. That did not seem to faze the Lobos, as the team was able to jump out to a 15-point lead in the first half thanks to remarkable shooting from beyond the arc.

Sophomore guard Javonte Johnson got things rolling for UNM as he would connect on seven three-point field goals. His sharpshooting gave him a career-high 23 points. Also having a career night was fellow sophomore, Jamal Mashburn Jr. The guard ended his night with 29 points and eight assists.

Despite the Lobos’ excellent shooting, the defense was not great, as the Aggies were able to get back in the game. Utah State would lead by three with just moments remaining until KJ Jenkins connected on a corner three to tie the game with 3.3 seconds remaining.

The following play would provide some controversy, as the Aggies passed the ball to Justin Bean, who appeared to catch the ball out of bounds, while simultaneously calling a timeout. Utah State was granted the timeout with only .3 seconds taken off the clock and had another chance to win the game. The pursuing shot did not fall, and the game went to overtime.

Utah State was able to pull through in the extra period and beat the Lobos 90-87. UNM is now 0-2 in conference matches and will play UNLV on the road on Tuesday.