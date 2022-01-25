Lobos fall in another close conference game

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Another game and another close finish for Richard Pitino and his UNM Lobo men’s basketball team. The Lobos cut a 17 point deficit down to two but could not overtake Fresno State in a 65-60 setback Tuesday night at The Pit. Jaelen House led the Lobos attack with 19 points, five rebounds and five assists. Jamal Mashburn Jr. finished with 15 points.

Jay Allen-Tovar was the only other Lobo to finish in double figures with 10 points. It was a tale of two halves as the Lobos struggled shooting the ball to start the game. A dismal 21 percent shooting from the three-point line put the Lobos in a bind as they trailed 41-26 at halftime. While the Lobos made the game close, Bulldogs guard Anthony Holland made sure the Lobos would not get away as he scored 22 points in his team’s win.

The Bulldogs improved to 4-2 in the Mountain West and 14-5 overall. The Lobos dropped to 7-13 overall and 0-7 in the Mountain West with the loss and will host San Jose State Friday.