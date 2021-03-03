Lobos fall at Colorado State with limited help

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Paul Weir’s last regular-season game as the head coach of the University of New Mexico Lobos ended like most of them this year, in defeat. The Colorado State Rams beat the Lobos 87-73 Wednesday night in Ft. Collins.

For Weir, who still has at least one more game to coach at the Mountain West Tournament it marked the conclusion of a very trying regular season, spent on the road during COVID-19. “I’m blessed to have had an amazing group of people with me this season,” said Weir. “I can’t tell you how lucky I am to have these guys by my side.”

Weir did not take any questions on the game, handing the duty off to assistant coach Ralph Davis. Before leaving the press conference Weir did talk about the fact that the Lobos only played with six scholarship players in the game. “I’m giving certain players on our team some space to process what’s going on,” said Weir. “I’m hopeful that they will return again this season, but right now our focus and our energy has been on the guys that were on this trip.”

The game against the Rams was made up from last month’s postponed series due to a COVID-19 issue in the Lobos program. With the win over the Lobos, the Rams kept their chances of going to the NCAA tournament still in play. As he has all season, Makuach Maluach led the Lobos in scoring with 20 points and 8 rebounds.

Jeremiah Francis was the only other Lobo in double figures with 10. West Mesa high school product Eloy Medina got a chance to play in the game for the Lobos and scored 6 points, hitting 2 of 3 attempts from the three-point line. “It feels good to play for my hometown. Teammates are here for me, hyping me up, and it feels great.”

After talking about his night on the floor, Medina was asked about his feelings concerning Coach, Weir, because of his pending departure from the program. “I glad I got to at least get one year in with him,” said Medina. “Forever going to call him coach and thankful for him bringing me here.”

The Lobos now head to the Mountain West Tournament as the last place team and lowest seed with a 2-15 league record, 6-15 overall. Conference leader Colorado State improved to 14-3 in league play and 17-4 overall.