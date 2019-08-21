Lobos expect big year from senior linebacker “Mo” Vainikolo

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Alexander “Moana” Vainikolo is known to his Lobo teammates as “Mo.” The Lobos are hoping he will give them “mo” on the field in 2019. They are counting on it, and so is he. It is, after all, his senior season.

“It’s a crazy feeling, you know? We grew up loving this sport,” said Mo. “It’s a make or break year for me. I think I mentioned that before with you. So I feel like I got to put my best foot forward down. I can’t have regrets.”

Mo had 35 tackles, a sack, and forced fumble as a junior last season. He also had a game-high nine tackles in a win over rival New Mexico State. To make sure this will be a year to remember, Mo did something to help himself move better. He gave his body a transformation through hard work.

“Mo was probably 260 pounds, 255 pounds this time a year ago,” said Lobos Head Coach Bob Davie. “He has dramatically changed his body. He’s probably 225 now, 228. [He] can run. We have high, high, high expectations for Mo.”

It wasn’t an easy task for Mo to change his body so much, but he is very pleased with the results.

“I be doing OT you know, extra stuff outside of football,” said Mo. “I come in, you know, coach will get us starting with the running and the lifting. I’ll go home. I’ll run on my own, you know, right after the workout, run again at night, drink a lot of water, epsom salt baths, you know the little things.”

The Lobos will unleash Mo on August 31 when the Lobos host Sam Houston State.