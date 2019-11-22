Lobos edge NMSU Aggies in a thriller

LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Carlton Bragg converted a pair of free throws with 49 seconds left in the game to give the University of New Mexico Lobos a 78-77 victory over rival New Mexico State in Las Cruces on Thursday night.

Both teams spent the rest of the game turning the ball over until the final horn sounded. Both teams had a possible shot at winning in the end. JaQuan Lyle led the Lobos in scoring with 24 points. Lyle put on an offensive show for the crowd.

Trevelin Queen did the same for the Aggies as he scored 23 points and pulled down 9 rebounds, one away from a double-double. Four Aggies scored in double figures in the loss.

Carlton Bragg was the only other Lobo to score in double figures. He also had 6 rebounds. It was the Aggies who won the battle on the glass, snagging 37 rebounds to that of 29 for the Lobos.

The Aggies also doubled up the Lobos on second-chance points with 20 to that of 10 for the Lobos. It was at the three-point line where the Aggies struggled, shooting 21 percent as they went 7 for 33.

With the win, the Lobos improved to 5-1 and will face Auburn on Monday in New York as a part of the Legends Classic semifinals. The Aggies are now 2-3 on the season and will play Colorado State on the Cayman Islands on Monday as a part of the Cayman Islands Classic.