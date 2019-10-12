Lobos defeated once again by CSU Rams

ALBUQUERQUE (KRQE) – Any New Mexico football opponent looking for the recipe to beat the Lobos should make a call to Colorado State. For the tenth straight time Friday night, the Rams beat the Lobos. The 35-21 win at Dreamstyle Arena improved the Rams record to 2-5 while dropping the Lobos to 2-4. Three turnovers hurt the Lobos in a game that was a back and forth battle in the first half.

The Rams scored first, but saw their lead slip away behind a pair of Kentrail Moran touchdown runs. The Lobos converted a two-point conversion after Moran’s second touchdown to make up for the missed PAT after the first score. After that, it was all Rams as they scored three unanswered touchdowns and never trailed again. Rams quarterback Patrick O’Brien threw for 420 yards and three touchdowns against the last rated pass defense in all of FBS football.

In contrast, Lobos quarterback Sheriron Jones threw for only 89 yards with an interception and no touchdown. He had a 26.8 quarterback rating for the game. Lobos running back Bryson Carroll rushed for 193 yards and a touchdown. The Lobos are at Wyoming next Saturday.