Lobos defeat Houston Baptist in Wilson debut; Gonzales first victory in front of home crowd

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their first real home game in over 640 days, the University of New Mexico Lobos defeated Houston Baptist 27-17 Thursday night. The win marked the first time Danny Gonzales, starting year two of his time at UNM, lead his team to victory in front of the home crowd. The Lobos spent the entire COVID-19 shortened 2020 season on the road due to restrictions in New Mexico.

University of Kentucky transfer quarterback Terry Wilson made his debut in cherry and silver and finished the night going 21 for 27 through the air with 179 passing yards, three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson also finished with 54 rushing yards on nine carries. The Lobos set the tone on the opening kickoff with a hit on the Houston Baptist return man which led to a fumble. The Huskies were able to recover.

The Lobo defense got the ball back when linebacker Ray Leutele intercepted a pass from Huskies quarterback Blaise Benson. That led to the first touchdown of the game, an 11-yard pass from Wilson to tight end Kyle Jarvis. Wilson would later find Trace Buckler for a four-yard touchdown play that made it 14-0 in the first quarter. The Lobos took a 21-10 lead into the half. The Huskies came roaring back and would make the game interesting in the fourth quarter. A six-yard touchdown pass turned a 24-10 lead into a one-score game at 24-17. The Lobos answered with a 37 yard Andrew Shelley field goal and sealed the victory with a fumble recovery deep in the Huskies territory.