ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico Lobos kept their spot among the unbeaten Monday night with a 67-64 victory over the San Francisco Dons. The Lobos improved to 10-0 with the hard-fought come-from-behind win. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led the Lobos in scoring with a game-high 23 points.

The Lobos trailed at halftime 38-31 and most of the game. The Lobos only led for 6 minutes and 2 seconds in a game that saw three lead changes and three tied. The Lobos used a team effort in the second half to slowly chip away at the Dons advantage.

Mashburn Jr. and Jaelen House were a problem for the Dons after they both heated up, making multiple baskets. House scored 17 points in the win. The Lobos took the lead on a Mashburn Jr. pull-up jumper with 1:46 left in the game. The Lobos closed out the last 2:44 of the game on an 8-0 run. Lobos forward Morris Udeze scored 9 points in the win, while his frontcourt teammate Josiah Allick scored 7 points. The two got in foul trouble as Allick picked up 4 while Udeze had 3. Khalil Shabazz led the Dons in scoring with 18 points. The Dons dropped to 8-3 with the loss. Next for the Lobos is a family battle. Richard Pitino coached against his legendary father, Rick as the Lobos host Iona Sunday at 4:30 mountain time. The game at The Pit will be broadcast on FS1.