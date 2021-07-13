Lobos Chambers, Armbruester selected in 2021 MLB draft

Worn baseball on pitchers mound

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobos shortstop Mack Chambers and ace pitcher Justin Armbruester were taken in the 2021 draft, one round apart. Chambers was selected in the 11th round by the St. Louis Cardinals as the 331st pick overall.

Armbruester was picked in the 12th round by the Baltimore Orioles and the 347th pick overall. Armbruester finished this past season as the Mountain West Pitcher of the Year. He had 101 strikeouts through 78.0 innings pitched and led the league in ERA at 3.58.

For Chambers, it was his second time being selected in the 11th round. The White Sox picked Chambers in the 2020 MLB Draft, but he decided to return to the Lobos. This past season Chambers was named to the 2021 Brooks Wallace Award watch list by the College Baseball Foundation.

