ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos’ attempt at a season series sweep over San Jose State fell short on the road Sunday. The Spartans turned the Lobos away 71-55 to win their first Mountain West game of the season and end a 14-game losing skid.

The Lobos struggled shooting the ball in the first half as they were held under 30 percent for the first time this season. Despite the low percentage, the Lobos and Spartans went into halftime tied at 25. The game, which had 6 lead changes and 7 ties, started to slip away from the Lobos in the second half.

The Lobos’ offense was basically no motion as they were only able to put up 6 assists to that of 15 for the Spartans. Omari Moore had more assists than the entire Lobos team with 10 for the Spartans. In fact, Moore finished the game with a triple-double of 18 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 assists.

Ibrahima Diallo scored 14 points for the Spartans. Jamal Mashburn Jr. led three Lobos in double figures with 17 points. Jaelen House scored 14 points while Jay Allen-Tovar had 11 in the loss.

The Lobos dropped to 11-16 overall and 3-10 in the Mountain West. The Spartans are now 1-14 in league play. The Lobos are at Utah State Tuesday. The game is scheduled for an 8:00 p.m. start on FS1.