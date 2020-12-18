Lobos break rebound record, Maluach reaches 1,000 career points in route of LaTourneau

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobo men’s basketball team had an appetite for the glass in a 90-58 route of division three member LaTourneau University Thursday. As a team, the Lobos snagged a school record 79 rebounds to break the old mark of 78, set in 1962.

“Rebounding this year is going to be our really strong suit for us, being that offensive rebounds are really good,” said UNM forward Rod Brown. “We got so many guys that can crash the glass.”

The game started with Lobo senior Makuach Maluach scoring the first bucket to reach 1,000 career points. “Feels great, you know,” said Maluach. “It gives me such joy that I did it for such a program, you know, such a program with so much tradition and pride. It feels amazing.” Maluach finished with a double-double of 15 points and 12 rebounds for the game.

Bayron Matos also had a double-double and led the Lobo attack with 16 points and 10 rebounds. Brown was the only other Lobo in double figures with 13 points. He also had eight rebounds. The Lobos’ ability to rebound the ball offset a dismal 16.7 percent performance from the three-point line. The Lobos shot a little over 45 percent for the game and made half of their free throws.

Their 79 to 32 rebound advantage led to 34 second-chance points compared to that of seven for the Yellowjackets. The Lobos also had 68 points in the paint while the Yellowjackets had 20.

Despite some struggle shooting the ball, Lobos Head Coach Paul Weir likes what he is seeing from his team. “This point in the year, I’ve never had a team like this here at New Mexico,” said Weir. “As far as just, buy-in, a team attitude, a cheering for my teammate, a chemistry and an energy.”

The 3-0 Lobos played all of their games at Rice University and will next travel to Boise, Idaho to open up Mountain West Conference play against Boise State Dec. 21 and 23.