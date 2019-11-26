Lobos blown out by Auburn in Legends Classic semifinals

Paul Weir and his Lobo men’s basketball team ran into an energetic Auburn Tigers team that left them with an 84-59 loss at the Legends Classic seminfinals Monday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The Lobos actually held an early lead in the first half, but sloppy play would soon erase that. The Lobos committed 16 turnovers by halftime and trailed 35-24. It only got worse as the Lobos would commit a total of 24 turnovers compared to that of 9 for Auburn. Those 24 Lobo turnovers led to 28 points for Bruce Pearl’s Tigers.

Makuach Maluach led the Lobos in scoring with 14 points. Only three Lobos scored in double figures as Keith McGee had 13 points followed by 10 from Vance Jackson. Auburn had four players in double figures led by Samir Doughty who had 19 points.

Austin Wiley had a double double of 14 points and 13 rebounds. With the victory Auburn remained undefeated at 6-0. They advanced to the Legends Classic championship game where they will meet Richmond. The Lobos dropped to 5-2 and will meet Wisconsin Tuesday at 3 p.m. mountain time.