Lobos blow out San Jose State with leading scorer out

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo men's basketball teamed up with the American Cancer Society for their game against San Jose State on Tuesday night for "Suits and Sneakers" night at The Pit. UNM also had a special guest at that game, Olivia Leigh, who is UNM Assistant Coach Jerome Robinson's niece.

"So, my niece was diagnosed with a rare cancer of the nervous system. You know, she went through a lot of radiation and she went through radiation 40 days. She had to do it every day for 40 days. So, her family and my family kind of came together, and you know the hashtag was #beLIVe. Her name is Olivia, they call her Liv. So, you know we put the 'Liv' in 'believe,' and it just kind of became a movement," said Jerome Robinson.