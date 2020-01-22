ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – If it was revenge they wanted the Lobos got it against San Jose State in an 86-59 blowout at Dreamstyle Arena Tuesday night. San Jose State is the same team that handed the Lobos their first Mountain West defeat of the season back on New Year’s Day. The Lobos took care of the Spartans without leading scorer JaQuan Lyle and Vance Jackson. Both players sat on the bench and watched. Corey Manigault picked up his game, scoring 21 points along with 9 rebounds. Four Lobos scored in double figures with Zane Martin who had 20 points. Makuach Maluach scored 15 points and pulled down 13 rebounds. Keith McGee added 10 points in the win. Seneca Knight led the Spartans with 11 points. With the victory the Lobos improved their Mountan West Conference record to 5-3, 16-5 overall. The Spartans dropped to 2-6 in league play and 6-14 overall. The Spartans will play at Air Force Saturday. The Lobos are at Nevada.
Lobos blow out San Jose State with leading scorer out
