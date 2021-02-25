Lobos bid for a sweep at Air Force falls short

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Air Force Falcons gave the New Mexico Lobos a different look in the second of a two-game series and it worked as the Falcons put together a 62-55 victory. The win for the Falcons thwarted any attempt by the Lobos to sweep the series.

Makuach Maluach scored 20 points for the Lobos in defeat. Maluach was the only Lobo in double figures. The Falcons had two players in double figures, led by Joseph Octave’s 18 points.

With the loss, the Lobos dropped to 6-14 overall and 2-14 in league play. Air Force improved to 5-17 overall and 3-15 in the Mountain West. The Lobos will play a rescheduled game against Colorado State on March 5.