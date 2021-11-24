Lobos battle with Rebels in Mountain West Tournament

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobos couldn’t close it out. It was a disappointing night for the UNM volleyball team on Wednesday in Las Vegas as the team fell in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament against UNLV.

The night started on a good note as the Lobos were able to come out with a win in the first set of the match. New Mexico was able to get a comfortable lead early, and despite a late push by the Rebels, get the win 25-20.

The rest of the night was more competitive with a back and forth matchup in every set. In the third, UNM jumped out to a commanding lead that got as big as 10, however, the girls let UNLV come back on an 8-0 run, to eventually steal the set 22-25. The Rebels led the match 2-1 but the Lobos were able to force a fifth and final set. It came down to the wire, but in the end, it was UNLV ending the night with a victory.

The loss will end UNM’s season and the Lobos will finish fifth in the Mountain West. It might be a disappointing ending to the season for New Mexico but the team has a lot to be proud of including proving the preseason poll ranking of tenth wrong and winning eight weekly awards to lead the conference.