Lobos battle with Rebels in Mountain West Tournament

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Lobos couldn’t close it out. It was a disappointing night for the UNM volleyball team on Wednesday in Las Vegas as the team fell in the first round of the Mountain West Tournament against UNLV.
Story continues below
- Albuquerque: Murder suspect in road rage shooting near Old Town now in custody
- New Mexico: What you need to know about this year’s River of Lights
- Weather: Cooler and drier weather for Thanksgiving Day
- Investigations: Middle of Nowhere: New Mexico’s Multi-Million Dollar Blunder
- Español: KRQE En Español: Miercoles 24 de Noviembre 2021
The night started on a good note as the Lobos were able to come out with a win in the first set of the match. New Mexico was able to get a comfortable lead early, and despite a late push by the Rebels, get the win 25-20.
The rest of the night was more competitive with a back and forth matchup in every set. In the third, UNM jumped out to a commanding lead that got as big as 10, however, the girls let UNLV come back on an 8-0 run, to eventually steal the set 22-25. The Rebels led the match 2-1 but the Lobos were able to force a fifth and final set. It came down to the wire, but in the end, it was UNLV ending the night with a victory.
The loss will end UNM’s season and the Lobos will finish fifth in the Mountain West. It might be a disappointing ending to the season for New Mexico but the team has a lot to be proud of including proving the preseason poll ranking of tenth wrong and winning eight weekly awards to lead the conference.