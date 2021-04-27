Lobos basketball Bayron Matos transfers to University of South Florida

Bayron Matos

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Bayron Matos is officially out of the door with the University of New Mexico Lobos basketball team. The 6-foot-9 and 215-pound forward announced on his Twitter page Tuesday that he is headed to the University of South Florida.

Matos played in 20 games for New Mexico this past season, starting in 15. He averaged 6 points and a little over 4 rebounds per game. Matos also had 4 steals and 11 blocks on the season. He entered the transfer portal shortly after the season’s end but left his options open on returning to New Mexico.

