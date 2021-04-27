Lobos basketball Bayron Matos transfers to University of South Florida

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Teton Saltes is one of many former college football players who can watch his life change dramatically this week. The six-foot-six 312-pound former University of New Mexico offensive lineman is an NFL hopeful. Saltes watched his draft stock rise after a very impressive pro day that included bench pressing 225 a total of 22 times, a broad jump of eight feet and nine inches, and a 4.94 time in the 40-yard dash.

The interest in Saltes seems to grow with each passing day. "Hearing a lot of good positive stuff," said Saltes. "My phone has been blowing up like crazy lately. " First it was just introductory type stuff. So, now it's just down to business, trying to figure stuff out. I know one was like if we draft you you got to make sure you got to get in the playbook, know the plays." Saltes is used to a heavy load away from the football field. The Wuerffel Award winner and law student are also known for his work in multiple Native American communities.