ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The pre-season poll for Mountain West baseball was released on Thursday. While the Lobos were selected to finish last place, there was one player in cherry and silver that stood out to the rest of the league.

Lenny Junior Ashby was named pre-season All Mountain West.

Ashby is the top returning player from last season, as he led the conference in home runs with 17, while batting for .342 and 59 RBI. He has continued to put in work in the off-season, as he has lost around 30 pounds with the hopes of becoming a more complete player.

“I was really working to get my body right and my mind right to do a better job defensively. So, I am trying to do both this year for the team.”