ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico (UNM) Lobos baseball team stepped out of Mountain West Conference play on Tuesday, Mar. 14, to face Grand Canyon University (GCU) on the road. The Lobos left with an 11-8 setback.

The scoring started with a first-inning grand slam off the bat of Reed Spenrath – the first for the Lobos this season. The Lobos’ 4-0 advantage went away in the third inning as GCU put six runs on the board. Jeffrey David pulled the Lobos even in the top of the fourth, with a two-run home run to center; making it a 7-7 ballgame.

Putting an end to the tie, Cade Verdusco countered with a three-run home run in the bottom of the inning, which gave the Lopes a 10-7 advantage.; the game was never in question after that. The loss dropped the Lobos’ record to 11-5. They will return to Mountain West play on Friday, Mar. 17, on the road at Fresno State. The Lobos and Bulldogs will play a three-game series.