LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Following a weekend were UNM was swept by league leading UNLV, the Lobos bounced back against in-state rival NMSU. It wasn’t the mercy rule victory from last week, however the Lobos got a much needed win 7-4.

The Lobos pitching staff responded well after a series where the team gave up an average of 19 runs over the last three games. On Tuesday night, UNM only allowed three earned runs while striking out 10. The Aggies were still able to get on base, however the Lobos defense forced NMSU to stand 11 runners on base for the game.

Offensively, Jeffery David was a big time for the Lobos. He accounted for five of the team’s seven RBIs on 2-5 at the plate. Lenny Junior Ashby brought in the other two runs.

The Lobos and Aggies are slated to meet two more times this season, with both coming at Santa Ana Star Field in May. Up next for UNM is a series at Fresno State beginning on Friday.