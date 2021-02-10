Lobos and CSU basketball series postponed due to COVID

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The UNM Lobos and Colorado State Rams men’s basketball series was postponed just before game time Tuesday night due to COVID-19 issues in the Lobos program. Earlier in the day, the school announced that assistant coach Scott Padgett was not going to be available for the game because he had been exposed to someone who had tested positive for COVID-19.

The exposure is believed to have happened last weekend. Padgett tested negative two times after the exposure, but the person that he was exposed to started to show signs of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

“When we went into the circumstances of what was going on, we felt in the best interest was to make sure that we communicated with their county and once their county ultimately took all the information in their recommendation was that we postpone tonight’s game for precautionary reasons,” said UNM athletic director Eddie Nunez.

Padgett has already started to self-quarantine. Nunez said no players or coaches from either the Lobos or CSU had symptoms from COVID-19. Nunez said the Lobos will continue to monitor the situation before making a decision on whether to play Wyoming next week.