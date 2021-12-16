Lobos address upfront needs, welcome former local standout in football signing class of 24

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – University of New Mexico head football coach Danny Gonzales signed his third class in cherry and silver Wednesday. The Class of 24 players includes 19 high school seniors, four junior college transfers and a division one freshman transfer makes up the group. That division one transfer is former UCLA defensive lineman Tyler Kiehne.

The former Los Lunas high standout decided to come home to be a Lobo. He will get to face his former team UCLA in 2025. “Tyler Kiehne’s looking really forward to September of 2025 and he brings that attitude,” said Gonzales. “He obviously brings some size. He’s a good athlete. He’s a New Mexico kid. The thing I warned him about coming home is everybody knows who you are so they’re going to celebrate you but, guess what? You better stay on the straight and narrow because they’re going to know who you are.”

Three high school seniors from New Mexico joined Kiehne as local players in the Lobo class of signees. Gatorade New Mexico Football Player of the Year and Football Friday Co-Player of the Year Zach Vigil signed his letter of intent to play for the Lobos alongside his Rio Rancho Rams teammate offensive lineman Cayden Romero. Vigil, a running back, praised Romero for his work in the trenches which allowed him to play well enough to earn a scholarship.

The two are glad their friendship and playing together will extend to college. “He’s a major reason I can make these big runs. I mostly run behind him,” said Vigil. “The holes are very easy to run behind him. You can drive a freight train through that hole. So, I’m just glad I get to run behind him for the next couple of years now.”

La Cueva linebacker Hunter Haemker is the third high school senior who decided to stay home and play for the Lobos. “I’m just really excited for the program and where it’s headed,” said Haemker.” I mean the coaches. I think they’re awesome.”

The offensive line was a problem for the Lobos last season. Coach Gonzales believes he has added more depth to his new class. “We’ve added three great players that will significantly help us upfront,” said Gonzales. “We went from it being a great concern to a great excitement.”

The Lobos are expecting to sign another player Thursday and have eight more scholarships they plan to use, signing players in January.