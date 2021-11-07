Lobo Women’s Soccer wins MW Tournament Title for the first time in 10 years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West Regular Season Champion Lobo Women’s Soccer Team completed the conference sweep on Saturday afternoon, as they beat Boise State in a thrilling overtime, 2-1 victory, to win the MW Tournament Title. “We have been here before, we have been here too many times to be honest, but over time we thrive under pressure and we thrive under those situations,” said UNM Forward Jadyn Edwards.

Edwards scored the game-winning goal in overtime, just 35 seconds into the overtime period. It was an amazing feeling for this team and Head Coach Heather Dyche could not be more proud of her team. “I think it’s always what you hope for and certainly we are proud of our performance last year, especially during COVID, but we lost some great players. So, it’s been really amazing to see some players step up and to also just count on our returners you know. So, it’s something that you always hope for, but you never expect,” said Heather Dyche.

Zaria Katesigwa was named Tournament MVP after this victory, and this meant a lot to the UNM Freshman, who was also named MW Newcomer of the year. Katesigwa had a stellar first season for the Lobos and she did this all while dealing with the untimely death of her mother. “This year was amazing, you know without my team, with my team supporting, my blood family supporting me, it has just been amazing, and I just know God is up there and my mom is watching and just everyone supporting us. It’s just been amazing,” said Katesigwa.

UNM will get an automatic bid into this year’s NCAA tournament, and they will find out where they stack up when the NCAA announces their bracket on Monday.