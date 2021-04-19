Lobo women’s soccer will play Navy at NCAA Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Mountain West champion Lobo women’s soccer team will open up NCAA Tournament play on April 27 against Navy. It will be the first meeting between the two clubs.

“I think anytime you play a service academy you know you’re going to get these exceptional women that are hard-working and serve a bigger purpose, truthfully. So, we get to do that every time we play Air Force and I think playing Navy is going to be huge,” said Lobos Head Coach Heather Dyce. “We’re real excited to play someone we’ve never played before.”

The winner will get the 4 seed, TCU April 30. Because of COVID-19, the entire tournament is in one location, Wilson, North Carolina. The Lobos and Navy will meet at 4 p.m. on Tuesday.