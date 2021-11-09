Lobo women’s soccer will face best offense in former rival at NCAA Tournament

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – UNM Lobo women’s soccer team will meet a former rival in round one of the NCAA Tournament. The Lobos have been paired with number 4 seed BYU. The Cougars will host the Lobos in Provo, Utah Saturday, Nov. 13 at 5 p.m. The pair haven’t met since BYU left the Mountain West after the 2010 season.

“A long time BYU ran this conference,” said UNM head coach Heather Dyche. “BYU, Utah, there’s a couple of other teams that left. They’ve been unbelievable since and they have this really beautiful field. They get huge crowds. I think all that stuff makes it feel like the NCAA tournament.”

BYU has the number one scoring offense in all of the women’s college soccer, averaging over three goals per game. They have 62 goals in 18 games.

“It just seems like they’re a great team and a great atmosphere to play,” said UNM forward Jadyn Edwards. “We got them. So, I’m really excited to be able to play them, play a different school, a bigger school, and have all of those fans.”