Lobo Women’s Soccer reacts after winning Mountain West Title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The University of New Mexico‘s Women’s Soccer won the 2021 Mountain West Regular Season Title on Saturday night in a thrilling 3-2 overtime victory over San Diego State. With this win, UNM punches their ticket to the NCAA Tournament.

“I have said all year that I think this team is about character and I think to give up that goal at the end there and then to respond that way like I never doubted it, I honestly never doubted it. So, I am just really really proud to be a part of this group and bring a championship to New Mexico“, said UNM Women’s Soccer coach Heather Dyche.

UNM gave up a late goal in regulation that sent this match into overtime at 2-2. The Lobos would not falter though, as in the 96th minute, Jadyn Edwards would hit the golden goal to win the game. It was a huge moment for UNM and a big night for Edwards as she scored two goals in the victory.

“It means a lot that I could help my team to make it to this point, because like I have said we have wanted this for so long and it’s just been a blast this whole season. But to get two goals is really an honor honestly, because our team has worked so hard. I can’t just take the credit, it’s the whole team of course, but really grateful, it was a great team win and it was awesome”, said Jadyn Edwards.

The Lobos will find out who they play in the first round of the NCAA tournament on Monday. First-round games are slated to begin on April 27 and 28.