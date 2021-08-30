Lobo Women’s Soccer gets shutout at home on Sunday, 3-0

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo Women’s Soccer hosted the undefeated Oregon State Beavers, out of the Pac-12, on Saturday. The University of New Mexico did not have their best day on the pitch, as Oregon State beat the Lobos 3-0.
UNM is now 1-2 on the season and will look to bounce back at home on Sunday against Washington at 12 p.m.