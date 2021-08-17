Lobo women’s soccer get a clean sheet in exhibition win against Ft. Lewis

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – In their first competitive action since the second round of the NCAA Tournament, the Lobo women’s soccer team blanked FT. Lewis in an exhibition Monday night 2-0.

The Lobos and Ft. Lewis played a format of three periods at 30 minutes each. The game was scoreless after one period. The Lobos got on the board in the second when Maysa Walters converted a goal. Karlee Maes scored the Lobos’ second goal.

The Lobos had a total of 16 shots with 8 on goal. They will travel to Las Vegas for their season opener. The Lobos are playing UC Davis in a neutral location game Thursday.

