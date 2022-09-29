ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A pair of second-half goals extended the UNM Lobos unbeaten streak to five matches as they defeated Air Force 2-0 Thursday night in Colorado Springs. At the 71:33 mark in the second half Lobos top scorer Jadyn Edwards took aim from deep and was able to convert, to make it 1-0.

The goal is the 7th for Edwards this year and has her tied on top of the Mountain West for most goals. The Lobos were not done scoring and would find another opportunity at the 78:44 mark. Edwards set up teammate Zaria Katesigwa who quickly punched the second goal home for a 2-0 advantage.

The win improved the Lobo’s record to 3-2-5. Two of the five draws are Mountain West games. The win over Air Force gave the defending Mountain West champions their first league win of the season. The Lobos are at Colorado College on Sunday. The game has a 1:30 pm start time.