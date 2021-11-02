Lobo women’s soccer collects Mountain West Postseason honors

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Lobo women’s soccer picked up seven all-conference honors with three individual awards on Tuesday. Head coach Heather Dyche has been named Mountain West Coach of the Year for the second time in as many seasons. Dyche led the Lobos to a second consecutive league title and Mountain West top seed for the tournament.

The Lobos had an undefeated conference record at home. Lobos senior forward Jadyn Edwards is the Mountain West Offensive Player of the Year. It’s the first time a Lobo has won the award since 2011. Edwards was also named to the all-conference first team. Her teammates Karlee Maes, Emily Johnson and Molly Myers were also named to the first team.

Edwards leads the league in shots (76), shots on goal (34), goals (10), and points (28). Freshman Zaria Katesigwa is the Newcomer of the Year. The Albuquerque High product had more game-winning goals than anyone with three and points, with 19. Katesigwa was also named to the all-conference second team along with Alexa Kirton.

The Lobos will play Utah State in the Mountain West Tournament Semifinals Thursday at 11 a.m.