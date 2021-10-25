Lobo women’s soccer clinches another regular-season title

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Lobo women’s soccer clinched a share of the Mountain West Regular Season title, after a 2-1 victory on Sunday over Air Force. Sunday marked UNM‘s last regular-season game at home, but with this victory over Air Force and a Fresno State 3-0 loss to UNLV on Sunday, the Lobos clinched a share of the Mountain West Regular Season title with the Bulldogs. UNM also garnered the top seed in the upcoming MW Tournament.
UNM and Fresno State both have their final matches of the regular season on Thursday, and the outcomes in those matches will determine whether UNM shares the regular-season title or win the title outright. The Lobos will close their regular season with San Diego State on the road at 8 p.m. on Thursday, October 28.